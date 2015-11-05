NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. five-and 10-year interest
rate swap spreads touched record negative levels on Thursday as
hedging on corporate supply and rising Treasuries yields pushed
a key gauge of corporate borrowing costs further below those of
the U.S. government.
Swap spreads approximate the difference between the yields
on U.S. Treasuries and the interest rates on dollar swap
contracts which gauge the borrowing costs of top U.S. banks.
Some financial firms including mortgage real estate
investment trusts (REITs) are feeling the squeeze from the
negative swap spreads that soured their hedges.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT said on Tuesday
it had unrealized losses of $18.7 million or $2.04 a share on
its interest rate hedging portfolio in the third quarter.
"Since the majority of our interest rate hedges were in the
form of interest rate swaps, this further contributed to our
third-quarter mark-to-market losses," it said in a statement.
The five-year dollar swap spread was quoted
at -8.25 basis points, down 1 basis point from Wednesday's
close, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year swap spread slipped to -10.50
basis points from -9.50 late on Tuesday.
Wall Street dealers' reduced swap exposure due to more
stringent capital rules has also exacerbated this deepening move
in swap spreads, analysts said.
Some analysts said five- and 10-year swap spreads would
return to positive territory once hedging demand diminishes with
corporate issuance into year-end.
Others were not so sure.
"Even if corporate issuance goes down later this year,
dealers' balance-sheet constraints may intensify," said Amrut
Nashikkar, interest rate strategist at Barclays in New York.
"It's a demonstration of the cost imposed by balance-sheet
constraints."
Some players have entered into swap contracts to receive
fixed-rate cash flows to hedge the corporate bonds they either
issue or purchase, pushing swap rates below Treasuries yields.
So far this week, companies have raised $15.7 billion in the
investment-grade credit market, bringing their year-to-date
issuance to $1.13 trillion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
Meanwhile, five- and 10-year Treasuries
yields hovered at their highest in three months and
seven weeks, respectively, on bets the Federal Reserve may raise
interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting due to further economic
improvement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)