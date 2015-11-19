NEW YORK Nov 19 The interest rate on U.S.
three-year interest rate swap contracts briefly fell below the
yield on U.S. three-year Treasuries notes as short-dated yields
edged higher on bets the Federal Reserve will begin raising
rates in December.
Compounding the discount on the three-year swap rate below
the three-year Treasuries yield has been bond dealers'
preference to own swaps over Treasuries toward year-end due to
the capital required to hold U.S. government debt, analysts
said.
The three-year dollar swap spread was quoted
at 0.25 basis point mid-market after slipping to -0.25 basis
point earlier, a record tight level, according to Tradeweb data.
The three-year swap rate was 1.1877 percent
midday Thursday, down about 3 basis points from late on
Wednesday, while three-year Treasuries yield was
little changed at 1.205 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)