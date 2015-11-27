NEW YORK Nov 27 The spread between the interest rate on U.S. 10-year interest rate swap contracts over comparable Treasuries posted its first weekly widening in eight weeks as swap demand declined with a drop in corporate supply.

The 10-year swap spread, which gauges the cost to exchange 10-year fixed-rate payments for 10-year floating-rate payments, remained in negative territory and was not far from the record -18.00 basis points it hit earlier this week.

"You are going to see negative swap spreads beyond year-end," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dollar swap rates would continue to run below Treasuries yields if Federal Reserve begins raising rates in December and bond dealers stick to their preference to own swaps over Treasuries due to the greater capital required to hold U.S. government debt, analysts said.

The 10-year dollar swap spread was last quoted at -13.75 basis point mid-market, 2.50 basis points tighter on the day but 3.25 basis points wider than a week ago, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)