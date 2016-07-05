NEW YORK, July 5 The interest rate on U.S.
five-year interest rate swap contracts and the yield on U.S.
five-year Treasuries were briefly identical on Tuesday for first
time since February in a global scramble for low-risk U.S.
government debt.
Investors often prefer cash bonds over swaps and
fixed-income derivatives in times of market turbulence,
resulting in Treasury yields falling more than swap rates.
The five-year dollar swap spread, or the gap between
five-year swap rate and five-year Treasury yield, was at zero
midmarket before moving down to minus 0.25 basis point. This
compared with minus 1.25 basis points late on Friday
, according to Tradeweb.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the July
Fourth holiday.
Dollar swap spreads have widened since Britain's vote to
exit the European Union on June 22. The surprise outcome stoked
bets on a global slowdown and overseas central banks lowering
interest rates or embarking on bond purchases, analysts said.
This ignited an investor stampede into U.S., British
European and Japanese government bonds, driving their yields to
historic lows, they said.
In the wake of Brexit, nearly $12 trillion of foreign
government bonds are in negative yield territory, according to
Fitch.
"This is a shakeout post-Brexit," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "People
want yield. They are willing to pay anything to get it."
In Tuesday trading, the yield on U.S. five-year Treasury
notes was 0.938 percent, down 7 basis points from
late on Friday. It held above a three-plus year low set the day
after the Brexit referendum.
The five-year swap rate was quoted at
0.9010-0.9410 percent, compared with 0.9612 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)