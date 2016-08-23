NEW YORK Aug 23 The discount on the interest rate on U.S. 30-year interest rate swap contracts and the yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries grew to a record wide on Tuesday due to demand for long-dated fixed-rate dollar payments.

The 30-year swap spread was last at -56.00 basis points after touching a record wide of -56.50 basis points earlier Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)