By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND, Sept 15
CLEVELAND, Sept 15 Teen apparel retailer Urban
Outfitters apologized on Monday after criticism for selling a
vintage Kent State University sweatshirt that appeared to be
splattered with blood-red dye in a look reminiscent of an
infamous 1970 campus shooting.
Images of the sweatshirt quickly circulated online and drew
immediate response from Kent State University and survivors of
the 1970 shooting by National Guard soldiers, who said the
retailer was exploiting a tragedy for publicity and profit.
"This item is beyond poor taste and trivializes a loss of
life that still hurts the Kent State community today," the
university said in a statement.
The one-of-a-kind $129 sweatshirt, with splotches of dark
red across the chest and holes, was faded by the sun but was not
blood-stained or altered to look as if it had been, Urban
Outfitters said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The company said it pulled the sweatshirt image from its
website. Images of the sweatshirt widely circulated on the
Internet and sparked outrage in online forums.
"Urban Outfitters sincerely apologizes for any offense our
Vintage Kent State Sweatshirt may have caused," the company
said. "It was never our intention to allude to the tragic events
that took place at Kent State."
National Guard soldiers fatally shot four students and
wounded nine on May 4, 1970, in a shooting that followed several
days of anti-war protests on the campus.
Alan Canfora, one of the nine people wounded at Kent State
in 1970, said on Monday he had spoken to family members of the
victims and they are very upset at Urban Outfitters and do not
accept the company's apology.
"This was a crass attempt at free publicity and a very
morbid offering to stir up controversy," Canfora said.
Urban Outfitters has attracted public criticism over other
controversial items, including T-shirts with the words "eat
less" printed across the chest. Actress Sophia Bush in 2010 said
the shirts glorified eating disorders and called for a boycott.
Last year, the retailer pulled a series of shot glasses and
flasks that resembled prescription pill bottles after lawmakers
said the items promoted drug use.
(Writing by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)