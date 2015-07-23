WASHINGTON, July 23 Two more Swiss banks will
pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that
mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans
avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
SB Saanen Bank AG will pay nearly $1.4 million and
Privatbank Bellerive AG will pay $57,000, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
A total of 22 Swiss banks have reached deals with the
department under a voluntary program set up in 2013 for 100
eligible Swiss banks to report suspected tax evasion in
U.S-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords
with them all by the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)