WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Basel-based bank La Roche,
which was sold to Swiss lender Raiffeisen's subsidiary
Notenstein Private Bank earlier this year, will pay a fine of
nearly $9.3 million for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S.
authorities said on Tuesday.
The non-prosecution agreement means it will not face
criminal charges under a U.S. Justice Department voluntary
program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related
accounts.
Thirty-five Swiss banks have reached deals with the
department under the program.
La Roche, which was founded in 1787 and is among the oldest
banks in Switzerland, was bought by Notenstein in February.
At the time, the two banks said all business activities and
staff at La Roche would gradually be moved to Notenstein within
six months, except for clients with any connection to the United
States.
The United States aims to reach similar accords with all 100
eligible Swiss banks by year's end.
