WASHINGTON, July 16 Three more Swiss banks will
pay penalties to the United States as part of deals that mean
they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid
taxes.
Mercantil Bank (Schweiz) AG will pay $1.172 million, Banque
Cantonale Neuchâteloise will pay $1.123 million and
Nidwaldner Kantonalbank will pay $856,000, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
According to terms of the agreements, all will cooperate in
any related criminal or civil proceedings and show
implementation of controls to stop misconduct.
Nidwaldner Kantonalbank and Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise
said in separate statements that the penalties had been
provisioned for and would not affect current year results.
Mercantil Bank was not immediately available for comment.
This brings to 20 the number of Swiss banks that have
reached settlements with the Justice Department under a
voluntary program set up in 2013 through which 100 eligible
Swiss banks reported suspected tax evasion in U.S-related
accounts.
The United States aims to reach deals with them all by the
end of 2015.
Most of the banks that have settled with the United States
knowingly signed up clients fleeing other major Swiss banks in
2008, such as UBS AG, that were being investigated for
helping Americans conceal their assets and income.
The United States is still conducting criminal
investigations of other banks exempt from the Swiss bank
program, including Julius Baer and HSBC's
Swiss private bank.
In June, Julius Baer said it had booked a $350 million
charge against first-half results towards an expected settlement
with the U.S. Justice Department over alleged tax offenses.
