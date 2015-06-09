CORRECTED-BRIEF-PrivateBancorp says termination fee in CIBC deal revised to $198 mln
* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, June 9 Swiss banks Société Générale Private Banking SA and Berner Kantonalbank AH have agreed to pay the United States multimillion dollar penalties under a resolution announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department.
Under the department's Swiss Bank Program, Société Générale will to pay a nearly $17.81 million penalty and Berner Kantonalbank will pay a nearly $4.62 million penalty, U.S. Justice Department officials said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)