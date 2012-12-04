* Accused thief had broad access to spy agency data banks
* Counter-terrorism information may be in jeopardy
* Data recovered but no assurance it wasn't compromised
By Mark Hosenball
ZURICH, Dec 4 Secret information on
counter-terrorism shared by foreign governments may have been
compromised by a massive data theft by a senior IT technician
for the NDB, Switzerland's intelligence service, European
national security sources said.
Intelligence agencies in the United States and Britain are
among those who were warned by Swiss authorities that their data
could have been put in jeopardy, said one of the sources, who
asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information.
Swiss authorities arrested the technician suspected in the
data theft last summer amid signs he was acting suspiciously. He
later was released from prison while a criminal investigation by
the office of Switzerland's Federal Attorney General continues,
according to two sources familiar with the case.
The suspect's name was not made public. Swiss authorities
believe he intended to sell the stolen data to foreign officials
or commercial buyers.
A European security source said investigators now believe
the suspect became disgruntled because he felt he was being
ignored and his advice on operating the data systems was not
being taken seriously.
Swiss news reports and the sources close to the
investigation said that investigators believe the technician
downloaded terrabytes, running into hundreds of thousands or
even millions of printed pages, of classified material from the
Swiss intelligence service's servers onto portable hard drives.
He then carried them out of government buildings in a backpack.
One of the sources familiar with the investigation said that
intelligence services like the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
and Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6,
routinely shared data on counter-terrorism and other issues with
the NDB. Swiss authorities informed U.S. and British agencies
that such data could have been compromised, the source said.
News of the theft of intelligence data surfaced with
Switzerland's reputation for secrecy and discretion in
government and financial affairs already under assault.
Swiss authorities have been investigating, and in some cases
have charged, whistleblowers and some European government
officials for using criminal methods to acquire confidential
financial data about suspected tax evaders from Switzerland's
traditionally secretive banks.
The suspect in the spy data theft worked for the NDB, or
Federal Intelligence Service, which is part of Switzerland's
Defense Ministry, for about eight years.
He was described by a source close to the investigation as a
"very talented" technician and senior enough to have
"administrator rights," giving him unrestricted access to most
or all of the NDB's networks, including those holding vast
caches of secret data.
Swiss investigators seized portable storage devices
containing the stolen data after they arrested the suspect,
according to the sources. At this point, they said, Swiss
authorities believe that the suspect was arrested and the stolen
data was impounded before he had an opportunity to sell it.
However, one source said that Swiss investigators could not
be positive the suspect did not sell or pass on any of the
information before his arrest, which is why Swiss authorities
felt obliged to notify foreign intelligence partners their
information may have been compromised.
Representatives of U.S. and British intelligence agencies
had no immediate response to detailed queries about the case
submitted by Reuters, although one U.S. official said he was
unaware of the case.
SECURITY PROCEDURES QUESTIONED
Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and a senior
prosecutor, Carolo Bulletti, announced in September that they
were investigating the data theft and its alleged perpetrator. A
spokeswoman for the attorney general said she was prohibited by
law from disclosing the suspect's identity.
A spokesman for the NDB said he could not comment on the
investigation.
At their September press conference, Swiss officials
indicated that they believed the suspect intended to sell the
data he stole to foreign countries. They did not talk about the
possible compromise of information shared with the NDB by U.S.
and British intelligence.
A European source familiar with the case said it raised
serious questions about security procedures and structures at
the NDB, a relatively new agency which combined the functions of
predecessor agencies that separately conducted foreign and
domestic intelligence activities for the Swiss government.
The source said that under the NDB's present structure, its
human resources staff - responsible for, among other things,
ensuring the reliability and trustworthiness of the agency's
personnel - is lumped together organisationally with the
agency's information technology division. This potentially made
it difficult or confusing for the subdivision's personnel to
investigate themselves, the source said.
According to the source, investigators now believe that in
the months before his arrest, the data theft suspect displayed
warning signs that should have been spotted by his bosses or by
security officials.
The source said that the suspect became so disgruntled
earlier this year that he stopped showing up for work.
However, according to Swiss news reports, the NDB did not
realise that something was amiss until the largest Swiss bank,
UBS, expressed concern to authorities about a potentially
suspicious attempt to set up a new numbered bank account, which
then was traced to the NDB technician.
A Swiss parliamentary committee is now conducting its own
investigation into the data theft and is expected to report next
spring. Investigators are known to be concerned that the NDB
lacks investigative powers, such as to search premises or
conduct wiretaps, which are widely used by counter-intelligence
investigators in other countries.