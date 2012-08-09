(Adds details on finance, comments)
Aug 9 Syracuse, New York, has asked for a legal
opinion on a municipal bankruptcy, but no current credit factors
suggest the city would take this step in the near future, Fitch
Ratings said on Thursday.
"The city's objective at this time is informational only,"
Fitch said after talking with the mayor of the city, which is
the home of a major university named after it. Located in
central New York, Syracuse has a population of 145,170 and a
median income of $30,891 - well below the state's $55,603.
Syracuse is one of several cities across the state and the
nation still struggling with the recession's legacy of high
unemployment and the rapidly rising costs of benefits for its
public workers.
"Almost 300 local governments ended either fiscal years
2010, 2011, or both, in a deficit situation," the state
comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, said in a report last week.
Mayor Stephanie Miner, a Democrat, asked for a legal opinion
outlining the history and structure of bankruptcies in New York,
a spokesman said. He added that the mayor "likes to know the
details of everything." Further, he said: "That does not mean it
is the first step toward anything."
New York is one of 15 U.S. states that formally allow local
governments to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 9, but it has a
long tradition of intervening to prevent them.
In 1975, New York City was rescued from the cliff of
bankruptcy by a state control board. Currently, there are five
control boards in New York, but two of them, including the one
for New York City, are only advisory.
Fitch rates Syracuse's limited tax general obligations A,
with a negative outlook linked to "concerns about the city's
ability to reverse operating deficits."
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish and Steve
Orlofsky)