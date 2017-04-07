* Israeli PM, defence minister encouraged by airstrikes
* Netanyahu says they send warning to Iran, North Korea
* Israel expected to remain on sidelines of Syria conflict
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, April 7 Israeli leaders welcomed the
U.S. airstrikes in Syria, saying they sent a strong message that
the Trump administration would not accept the use of chemical
weapons and was a warning to other hostile states, including
Iran and North Korea.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel stood fully
behind the decision to fire more than 50 Cruise missiles at the
airfield from where Washington said President Bashar al-Assad's
forces launched a deadly chemical attack this week.
"In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and
clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons
will not be tolerated," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Israel ... hopes that this message of resolve in the face
of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in
Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere."
During the six-year conflict in Syria, Israel has largely
stayed on the sidelines, carrying out only occasional airstrikes
when it feels threatened, including by the movement of weapons
to Lebanese Hezbollah militants on its frontier with Syria.
Israeli officials said the United States had informed them
about the airstrikes ahead of time, but it was not clear whether
Israel provided intelligence or any other form of input to the
White House to support carrying out the attack.
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman called the U.S.
move an "important, necessary and moral message".
"The American notification to the Israeli military and
defence establishment before the strike is additional proof of
the strength of the deep ties," he said.
Yaakov Amidror, Israel's former national security adviser,
said the calibrated response by the United States had sent a
message that Washington was reengaged in the region and that
Russia did not have free rein in Syria.
"The Americans are telling the Russians: 'You are not alone
any more, not in Syria not in the Middle East, and we are ready
to take all the steps to be involved, and if you neutralise the
U.N. Security Council, we will know how to act without its
permission'," he said on a conference call with reporters.
"Yet again, military action is an option that will be used
when the Americans decide that it should be used and (tell
hostile states): 'Watch your behaviour and your attitude towards
American interests'."
Asked about the risk of retaliation, he said: "The chances
for an attack initiated by either Syria or Hezbollah is even
less today than before because now it is understood that if they
violate the interests of the United States of America ... this
administration is ready to take action."
As for Israel stepping up its actions in Syria, Amidror said
it would only engage if either of its two red lines are crossed:
if strategic weapons are passed to Hezbollah units or if launch
sites for attacks are set up in the Golan Heights, where
Israeli-occupied territory borders Syria.
"We will stay on the sidelines because our strategic
decision was not to take part in this war. If there is something
specific that we can do militarily or from an intelligence point
of view and so on, I'm sure that Israel would be more than happy
to contribute to such efforts."
(Additional reporting by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Writing by
Luke Baker; Editing by Pravin Char)