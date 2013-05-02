WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday the Obama administration is rethinking its opposition to arming Syrian rebels but has not made a final decision.

Asked during a news conference whether the Obama administration was rethinking arming the rebels, Hagel said, "Yes." Asked why, he said, "You look at and rethink all options. It doesn't mean you do or you will."

Hagel was speaking at a Pentagon news conference with British Defense Secretary Philip Hammond, who said any action should be based on "very high quality evidence" that would be admissible in a court of law. (Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)