By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The United States has
suspended all further deliveries of non-lethal assistance into
northern Syria, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama
administration was concerned about reports that Islamic Front
forces have seized buildings belonging to Syria's Supreme
Military Council.
"As a result of the situation ... the United States has
suspended all further deliveries of non-lethal assistance into
northern Syria," Earnest said, adding that humanitarian
assistance was not affected by the move.
The United States is consulting with Free Syrian Army
General Salim Idriss and his staff to inventory supplies of U.S.
equipment, Earnest added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)