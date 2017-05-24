WASHINGTON May 24 The United States and Russia
have increased communication to avoid warplane accidents in the
skies over Syria as Islamic State militants lose territory and
the air space becomes more crowded, a top U.S. Air Force
official said on Wednesday.
In 2015, the Russian and U.S. militaries agreed to create a
communication link and outline steps their pilots could take to
avoid an inadvertent clash over Syria. Senior U.S. military
officials have stressed that there was a need to enhance
communications as the fight against Islamic State
intensified.
"We have had to increase the amount of de-confliction work
we are doing with the Russians given the tighter airspace that
we are now working ourselves through," Lieutenant General
Jeffrey Harrigian, the head of U.S. Air Force in the Middle
East, told reporters.
In a recent example of communications, Harrigian said a
Russian jet carried out an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S.
military aircraft but the Russian military later apologized
after it was brought up by the United States.
He said that while the two countries were stepping up
communications about Syrian air space there was no U.S.
cooperation with Russia, which supports President Bashar
al-Assad's government in Syria's civil war.
The United States angered Moscow when it launched dozens of
missiles at a Syrian air base last month in response to what
Washington and its allies say was a poisonous gas attack that
killed scores of civilians.
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been advancing on Islamic
State's base of operations in the city of Raqqa.
Some 3,000 to 4,000 Islamic State fighters are thought to be
holed up in Raqqa facing an anticipated assault and drawing
U.S.-led coalition air strikes against them.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell)