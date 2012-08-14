BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics launches aldeyra registry for patients with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome
* Aldeyra Therapeutics launches the aldeyra registry for patients with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States on Tuesday lifted financial sanctions against former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab after his decision to leave Bashar al-Assad's government.
The U.S. Treasury is ending its freeze on assets Hijab may have held under U.S. jurisdiction, the department said in a statement. Nearly 30 senior officials in Assad's government are on the U.S. Treasury's list of persons hit with asset freezes, including Syria's new prime minister, Wael Nader Al-Halqi.
* Aldeyra Therapeutics launches the aldeyra registry for patients with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foamix reports year end 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Ocular Therapeutix announces FDA acceptance of NDA resubmission for dextenza for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery