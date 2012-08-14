WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States on Tuesday
lifted financial sanctions against former Syrian Prime Minister
Riyad Hijab after his decision to leave Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government.
The decision was announced by the Treasury Department, which
said that Hijab would no longer be subject to U.S. sanctions
against senior Syrian officials, including a freeze on any
assets he held under U.S. jurisdiction.
At the State Department, officials said such a move by
Washington did not have any bearing on what Syrians rebelling
against Assad's government may eventually decide concerning the
accountability of former officials of that government.
"This designation in the first place was part of our larger
sanctions policy vis-a-vis Syria, which is designed to squeeze
the regime individually, collectively, and dry up the money that
it uses to perpetrate its crimes," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told a regular daily news briefing.
"So when you have individuals who have broken with the
regime, they should no longer be subject to those sanctions ...
This is not a judgment about his (Hijab's) accountability,
which is something for the Syrian people to decide," Nuland
said.
Hijab, a Sunni Muslim, was not in Assad's inner circle. But
as the most senior civilian official to defect, his flight after
two months in the job looked embarrassing for Assad.
He referred to Assad's government as an "enemy of God" on
Tuesday in his first public appearance since defecting earlier
this month. He also said Assad's government is falling apart and
controls only 30 percent of the country.
Nearly 30 senior officials in Assad's government are on the
U.S. Treasury's list of persons slapped with U.S. asset freezes,
including Syria's new prime minister, Wael Al-Halqi.