WASHINGTON Aug 10 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday announced new sanctions on Syria, which it said
were aimed at the financial infrastructure helping to hold up
the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The department said it was designating the Commercial Bank
of Syria, a Syrian state-owned financial institution, and its
Lebanon-based subsidiary, Syrian Lebanese Commercial Bank,
under a presidential executive order that targets proliferators
of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters.
It also designated Syriatel, the country's largest mobile
phone operator, under a separate executive order that targets
Syrian officials and others responsible for human rights abuses
in Syria.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Neil Stempleman)