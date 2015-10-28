By Megan Cassella and Serena Maria Daniels
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich.
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich. Oct 28 More than 20
years after Saddam Hussein's soldiers in Iraq killed his brother
in front of him, Ali Alghazally still suffers from night terrors
he blames on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a common
problem among refugees often left untreated.
As the United States prepares to take in 10,000 or more
Syrian refugees in the coming year, social service groups are
urging more funding for mental health counseling for cases like
Alghazally's, saying it makes resettlement easier.
The 48-year-old finally began undergoing psychotherapy last
year in Dearborn, a southeastern Michigan city that is home to
many Arab-Americans - but not before becoming addicted to
anti-anxiety pills and leaving his job as a limousine driver.
"The best time to get treatment is once it's fresh and it's
new," said Sharehan Ayesh, Alghazally's counselor at the Arab
Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn,
which calls itself the nation's largest social service agency
for Arab-Americans.
"We're having to do 20 years' worth of repair that should
have been done" earlier, Ayesh said recently.
President Barack Obama has pledged to take in thousands more
refugees from Syria's civil war.
Many of those fleeing the violence - which has included
barrel bombs, chemical weapons, gunfire and summary executions -
will need mental health counseling.
But if history is any guide, few will get it.
Because it competes with basic needs such as housing,
schooling and job placement, counseling for refugees often is
neglected.
BACK TO NORMAL
This is the case even though refugees who learn to cope
early on with PTSD tend to settle more easily into the United
States and benefit more from other services, said officials from
groups that will soon be assisting Syrian new arrivals.
"Folks really need to be able to get back to their lives:
school, work, things that they were doing in their own
countries," said Alison Beckman, clinical supervisor at the St.
Paul, Minnesota-based Center for Victims of Torture, one of the
largest treatment centers of its kind in the United States.
But refugees with PTSD or depression often cannot resume
those aspects of their lives because their symptoms are so
severe, she said.
Fear, uncertainty and trauma can combine in PTSD - an
illness that can affect veterans and other survivors of wars or
other major traumas - to cause violent flashbacks, an inability
to trust others and other symptoms.
Between 15 percent and 20 percent of all refugees globally
have mental health problems, but fewer than 1 percent of the
total will get care for them, Mark van Ommeren, a public mental
health adviser for WHO, said in an email.
In general, mental health care in the United States has long
been criticized as inadequate. More than 43 million American
adults experience mental illness annually, but nearly 60 percent
of them did not receive care for it in the past year, according
to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an advocacy group
based in Arlington, Virginia.
MONEY TIGHT
A lack of funding is part of the problem. WHO estimated that
for every $1,000 spent globally on humanitarian aid, only $1
goes toward mental health care, according to a 2011 study, the
most recent year for which numbers were available.
"That is way too little," van Ommeren said. He said care is
essential so that refugees can perform day-to-day activities,
engage with their communities and hold down a job.
The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement added four more
funded programs to its Survivors of Torture initiative this
fiscal year, bringing the total nationwide to 34, spokesman
Kenneth Wolfe said. But, despite calls from physicians and
lawmakers to increase the agency's $11 million annual budget, it
remains the same.
To treat traumatized refugees, programs typically offer talk
therapy, group counseling and physical rehabilitation. Another
key aspect is psycho-education - teaching refugees about mental
health - to help combat cultural stigmas that often prevent them
from asking for help.
Officials said many Syrians are expected to resettle in
areas where their community is already being established:
largely in Michigan, Texas and California, according to U.S.
State Department data mapping the distribution of Syrian
refugees so far this year. (For a graphic on Syrian and other
refugees admitted to the United States in fiscal year 2015,
click on reut.rs/208UR7W)
The Detroit area, a common destination for the past 15 years
for Iraqi refugees, is ready for a Syrian influx, said Hassan
Jaber, executive director of the Arab Community Center for
Economic and Social Services in Dearborn.
At resettlement agencies, officials rush to meet basic needs
while urging refugees to become self-sufficient as soon as
possible, before government aid runs out.
"The clock starts ticking really right when they arrive,"
said Aaron Rippenkroeger, chief executive of Refugee Services of
Texas, which has centers in five major cities in the state. He
called the time pressures a shortfall of the U.S. resettlement
model.
"There's not a lot of time for them to engage with the facts
of what they've been through," he said.
