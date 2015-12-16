(Adds main contractors in authorized sales; Lockheed Martin
Hainan project)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 China summoned the U.S.
charge d'affaires in Beijing to protest against the U.S.
administration's authorization of $1.83 billion arms sales to
Taiwan and said it would impose sanctions on the firms involved,
China's state news agency Xinhua reported.
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China
strongly opposes the U.S. arms sale to Taiwan," Xinhua quoted
Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, who summoned U.S. charge
Kaye Lee, as saying.
Xinhua said Zheng described the U.S. sales authorization
announced on Wednesday as going against international law and
basic norms of international relations and said that they
"severely" harmed China's sovereignty and security.
"To safeguard our national interests, China has decided to
take necessary measures, including imposing sanctions against
the companies involved in the arms sale," Zheng said.
The U.S. State Department said Raytheon RTN.N and Lockheed
Martin were the main contractors for weapons in the
sales authorized on Wednesday.
It was not clear what impact Chinese actions might have on
the firms.
In 2013, Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with the
Thailand-based Reignwood Group to build a 10-megawatt offshore
plant to provide energy for a new luxury resort on Hainan island
in southern China.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by
Eric Beech and Lisa Shumaker)