METALS-London copper hovers near two-month peak on supply worries
* Goldman Sachs sees supply issues underpinning bullish copper mkt
(Adds quotes, background)
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 19 Taiwan accused the Obama administration on Monday of yielding to pressure from China over arms sales to the self-ruled island, renewing its push for new Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16 fighter aircraft.
"These years, China is showing stronger and stronger reaction to U.S.-Taiwan arms sales, and that have turned your country more wary with arms sales," Andrew Yang, the deputy defense minister, told an annual U.S.-Taiwan defense industry conference in Virginia.
The Obama administration informally told U.S. lawmakers late on Friday that it would upgrade Taiwan's existing 140-plus F-16 A/B jets while holding off on a request for 66 new F-16 C/Ds, the latest model, according to Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the business group.
The reported decision to hold off the new F-16s prompted criticism in the U.S. Congress and elsewhere that President Barack Obama is yielding to Beijing despite a 1979 U.S. law that requires Washington to provide sufficient arms for Taiwan's self-defense.
Yang told the industry forum that Taiwan's most urgent military hardware needs were new F-16 C/Ds and diesel electric submarines -- sales that Beijing appears to oppose above all other U.S. arms supplies to Taiwan to date.
He said the new F-16s would replace antiquated F-5s "to maintain air superiority across the Taiwan Strait in the near future."
The new F-16s would offer "irreplaceable deterrence capabilities" as part of a modernized force to defend Taiwan and deter conflicts, Yang said,
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; editing by Philip Barbara)
* Goldman Sachs sees supply issues underpinning bullish copper mkt
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Ant financial is in early discussions with bankers to raise more than $3 billion- the Information, citing source Source text : http://bit.ly/2koN0mx