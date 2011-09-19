RICHMOND, Va., Sept 19 Taiwan accused the Obama administration on Monday of yielding to pressure from China over arms sales to the self-ruled island, renewing its push for new Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16 fighter aircraft.

"These years, China is showing stronger and stronger reaction to U.S.-Taiwan arms sales, and that have turned your country more wary with arms sales," Andrew Yang, the deputy defense minister, told an annual U.S.-Taiwan defense industry conference in Virginia.

