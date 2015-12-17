* Draws angry response from China
* First such major arms sale to Taiwan in more than 4 years
* Authorization comes a year after Congress legislative
approval
(Adds Chinese Defense Ministry comment)
By David Brunnstrom and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 The Obama administration
formally notified Congress on Wednesday of a $1.83-billion arms
sale package for Taiwan, including two frigates, anti-tank
missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment,
drawing an angry response from China.
The authorization, which Reuters on Monday reported was
imminent, came a year after Congress passed legislation
approving the sale. It is the first such major arms sale to
Taiwan in more than four years.
The White House said there was no change in the longstanding
U.S. "one China" policy. Past U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan have
attracted strong condemnation in China, which considers Taiwan a
renegade province.
The White House said the authorization followed previous
sales notifications by the administration totaling more than $12
billion under the Taiwan Relations Act.
"Our longstanding policy on arms sales to Taiwan has been
consistent across six different U.S. administrations," a
National Security Council spokesman, Myles Caggins, said. "We
remain committed to our one-China policy," he added.
Although Washington does not recognize Taiwan as a separate
state from China, it is committed under the Taiwan Relations Act
to ensuring Taipei can maintain a credible defense.
The sales come at a period of heightened tension between the
United States and China over the South China Sea, where
Washington has been critical of China's building of man-made
islands to assert expansive territorial claims.
China summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Beijing, Kaye
Lee, to protest and said it would impose sanctions on the
companies involved, state news agency Xinhua reported.
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China
strongly opposes the U.S. arms sale to Taiwan," Xinhua quoted
Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, who summoned Lee, as
saying.
Zheng said the sales went against international law and
basic norms of international relations and "severely" harmed
China's sovereignty and security.
"To safeguard our national interests, China has decided to
take necessary measures, including imposing sanctions against
the companies involved in the arms sale," Zheng said.
The U.S. State Department said Raytheon and Lockheed
Martin were the main contractors in the sales.
It was not clear what impact sanctions might have on the
companies, although in 2013, Lockheed Martin signed a pact with
the Thailand-based Reignwood Group to build an offshore plant to
supply energy for a luxury resort on Hainan island in southern
China.
"U.S. companies participating in arms sales to Taiwan
gravely harm China's sovereignty and security interests,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said.
"China's government and companies will not carry out
cooperation and commercial dealings with these types of
companies."
However, previous Chinese sanction threats have not been
followed up by Beijing.
China's Defense Ministry said the sale would also inevitably
affect military-to-military ties, but did not elaborate.
Taiwan's defense ministry said the new weapons would be
phased in over a number of years and would enable Taiwan to
maintain and develop a credible defense.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said the decision
was based solely on Taiwan's defense needs.
"The Chinese can react to this as they see fit," he said.
"This is nothing new. ... There's no need for it to have any
derogatory effect on our relationship with China."
Kirby said Washington wanted to work to establish a "better,
more transparent more effective relationship" with China in the
region and had been in contact with both Taiwan and China on
this on Wednesday. He declined to elaborate.
David McKeeby, another State Department spokesman, said the
arms package included two Perry-class guided-missile frigates;
$57 million of Javelin anti-tank missiles made by Raytheon and
Lockheed Martin; $268 million of TOW 2B anti-tank missiles and
$217 million of Stinger surface-to-air missiles made by
Raytheon, and $375 million of AAV-7 Amphibious Assault Vehicles.
The State Department said the frigates were being offered as
surplus items at a cost of $190 million. The package also
includes $416 million of guns, upgrade kits, ammunition and
support for Raytheon's Close-in Weapons System.
Analysts and congressional sources believe the delay in the
formal approval of the sales was due to the Obama
administration's desire to maintain stable working relations
with China, an increasingly powerful strategic rival but also a
vital economic partner as the world's second-largest economy.
U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were
pleased the administration had authorized the sale but called
for a more regular process for such transactions.
John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, said this would "avoid extended periods in which fear
of upsetting the U.S.-China relationship may harm Taiwan's
defense capabilities."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom; Addtional
reporting by Matt Spetalnick, and J.R. Wu in Taipei and Michael
Martina in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler and Clarence
Fernandez)