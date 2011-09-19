* Says needs new Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters, submarines
* Issue plays into Taiwan presidential vote
* Obama administration balking at supplying new F-16s
(Congressional notification expected Wednesday, 5th para)
By Jim Wolf
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 19 Taiwan portrayed the
Obama administration on Monday as yielding to China at Taipei's
peril, renewing a push for 66 new U.S.-built Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N) F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft.
"These years, China is showing stronger and stronger
reaction to U.S.-Taiwan arms sales, and that (has) turned your
country more wary with arms sales," Andrew Yang, the deputy
defense minister, told an annual U.S.-Taiwan defense industry
conference running through Tuesday in Virginia.
The Obama administration informally told U.S. lawmakers on
Friday that it would upgrade Taiwan's 140-plus existing F-16
A/B jets while deferring a request for the more advanced F-16
C/Ds, the latest model. [ID:nS1E78F0DT]
The F-16 issue underlines the role that U.S. arms-makers
and their political backers play in the sensitive dealings
between the world's two largest economies over Taiwan, the
thorniest issue dividing them.
The administration is expected to formally notify Congress
of the proposed arms sale on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.
The U.S. government is mandated under the Taiwan Relations
Act of 1979 to provide for Taiwan's defense. No other country
is supplying it for fear of angering Beijing, increasingly
important in world economic, diplomatic and military affairs.
France and the Netherlands are among countries that have
suffered economic and diplomatic retaliation for having armed
Taiwan in the past. Washington has balked since 2006 at
releasing the F-16 C/D, which carries a more powerful engine,
advanced cockpit controls and updated display and radar
technology.
Yang said Taiwan's top military hardware needs were the new
fighters plus diesel-electric submarines -- transfers that
Beijing has suggested it opposes above all other arms supplies
to Taiwan to date.
The new planes would replace aging F-5s "to maintain air
superiority across the Taiwan Strait in the near future," he
said in prepared comments distributed to reporters outside the
closed-door conference hosted by the U.S.-Taiwan Business
Council. Without the new jets, Taiwan's air force will shrink
as older aircraft become obsolete.
All U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are opposed by China, which
claims the self-ruled island as its own. Beijing has declined
to renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan into its fold
despite steady progress in cross-Straits relations since
President Ma Ying-jeou and his Koumintang party returned to
power in 2008 after eight years in opposition.
CHINESE RESPONSE
In January 2010, President Barack Obama approved a
potential $6.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan left over from the
George W. Bush administration. China in response suspended
military-to-military ties and threatened sanctions against U.S.
firms.
Arms-sales advocates argue that Taiwan must maintain strong
deterrent and defensive capabilities so it can negotiate with
Beijing from a position of strength.
China's rise was "an opportunity and a threat to Taiwan and
all China's neighbors," Yang said, calling on the United States
to provide advanced technologies so Taiwan could become more
self-reliant.
To complicate matters for Obama, the U.S. decision on F-16s
is spilling into a presidential election due in Taiwan in
January. The opposition Democratic Progressive Party's
candidate, Tsai Ing-wen, is mounting a strong challenge to Ma
and his Koumintang party.
Only days before the Richmond conference, an unidentified
senior U.S. official was cited by the Financial Times newspaper
as criticizing Tsai's China policy as jeopardizing regional
stability.
Dan Blumenthal, a former Pentagon China desk chief now at
the American Enterprise Institute, said the reported anonymous
criticism of Tsai appeared to be an Obama administration gift
to Beijing designed to head off any serious "blowback" over the
planned F-16 upgrades.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)