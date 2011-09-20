* Obama administration balking at supplying new F-16s
* Upgraded jets "essentially" same as new - U.S. official
* Taiwan says it needs F-16s, submarines to balance China
* Issue plays into Taiwan's presidential vote
By Jim Wolf
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 19 An upgrade of Taiwan's
fleet of F-16s would provide essentially the same quality as
new fighter jets, a U.S. government official said on Monday as
Taiwan officials renewed a push for the latest model.
The Obama administration informally told U.S. lawmakers on
Friday it would upgrade Taiwan's 140-plus existing F-16 A/B
jets while deferring Taipei's request for the more advanced
F-16 C/Ds.
The senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the administration would formally notify
Congress of its decision on Wednesday. The official declined to
confirm details of the package for Taiwan.
"Assuming the decision is to upgrade F-16 A/Bs, they will
provide essentially the same quality as new F-16 C/D aircraft
at a far cheaper price," the official said in New York.
At a conference in Virginia, Taiwan's deputy defense
minister portrayed the Obama administration as yielding to
China at Taipei's peril, pressing his government's request for
66 new F-16 multi-role fighter planes built by Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N).
"These years, China is showing stronger and stronger
reaction to U.S.-Taiwan arms sales, and that (has) turned your
country more wary with arms sales," Andrew Yang, the minister,
told an annual U.S.-Taiwan defense industry conference running
through Tuesday.
U.S. STUNG BY CRITICISM?
Beijing has registered double-digit growth in its military
spending nearly every year in the past two decades, prompting
the Pentagon to warn the military balance across the Taiwan
Strait was shifting in China's favor.
Yang said later he intended no criticism of the Obama
administration's arms sales policies overall. But he said the
United States should "speed up" preparation of diesel-electric
submarine design plans and "quickly consider" the five-year-old
request for 66 F-16 C/Ds.
The Obama administration appears to have been stung by
criticism over the proposal to upgrade the aircraft, which was
first reported by the Washington Times newspaper last week.
The U.S. official sought to dispel any view that Washington
was letting down Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China regards
as a renegade province. Taiwan is the thorniest issue between
the United States and China.
"First, the U.S. is profoundly committed to peace and
stability across the Taiwan Strait and that commitment remains
unwavering. Second, the scale and pace of defense article sales
to Taiwan over the past two and a half years is
unprecedented."
The F-16 issue highlights the role U.S. arms makers and
their political backers play in the sensitive dealings between
the world's two largest economies over Taiwan.
The U.S. government is obligated under the Taiwan Relations
Act of 1979 to provide for Taiwan's defense. No other country
is supplying the island for fear of angering China, which is
increasingly important in world economic, diplomatic and
military affairs.
France and the Netherlands are among countries that have
suffered economic and diplomatic retaliation for having armed
Taiwan in the past.
Washington has balked since 2006 at releasing the F-16 C/D,
which carries a more powerful engine, advanced cockpit controls
and updated display and radar technology.
Yang said Taiwan's top military hardware needs were the new
fighters plus diesel-electric submarines -- transfers that
Beijing has suggested it opposes above all other arms supplies
to Taiwan to date.
AGING F-5 FLEET
The new planes would replace aging F-5s "to maintain air
superiority across the Taiwan Strait in the near future," Yang
said in prepared comments distributed to reporters outside the
closed-door conference hosted by the U.S.-Taiwan Business
Council.
Paul Wolfowitz, chairman of the council and a former U.S.
deputy defense secretary and former president of the World
Bank, said withholding the new F-16 C/D models was
short-sighted because "you can only keep an old plane flying
for so long," referring to the F-5s.
The F-5s are nearly 40 years old and two of them crashed in
Taiwan last week, killing three airmen.
"The point is that Taiwan needs more F-16s," said Dan
Blumenthal, a former Pentagon China desk chief now at the
conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank.
Beijing has declined to renounce the use of force to bring
Taiwan into its fold despite steady progress in relations since
President Ma Ying-jeou and his Koumintang party returned to
power in 2008 after eight years in opposition.
In January 2010, President Barack Obama approved a $6.4
billion arms sale to Taiwan left over from the administration
of George W. Bush.
In response, China froze military-to-military ties and
threatened sanctions against U.S. firms.
Arms sales advocates argue that Taiwan must maintain strong
deterrent and defensive capabilities so it can negotiate with
Beijing from a position of strength.
China's rise is "an opportunity and a threat to Taiwan and
all China's neighbors," Yang said, calling on the United States
to provide advanced technologies so Taiwan could become more
self-reliant.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Paul Eckert in
