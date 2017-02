NEW YORK, Sept 19 The reported upgrade of Taiwan's F-16 A/B fighters would provide essentially the same quality as new F-16 C/Ds at a far lower price, a senior U.S. government official told reporters on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to confirm reports the United States plans to upgrade Taiwan's existing fleet of more than 140 F-16 A/Bs in advance of notifying Congress, which will occur on Wednesday afternoon. (Editing by Peter Cooney)