WASHINGTON Dec 16 Key U.S. Republican lawmakers
said on Wednesday they were pleased the Obama administration had
authorized a $1.83 billion arms sale to Taiwan, but called for a
more regular process for such transactions.
Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, called for a "more regularized process" for
considering requests for arms sales to Taipei "to avoid extended
periods in which a fear of upsetting the U.S.-China relationship
may harm Taiwan's defense capabilities."
"We should handle arms transfers to Taiwan just as we would
for any other close security partner," said Representative Ed
Royce, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Royce pushed through legislation that passed a year ago
authorizing the sale of two frigates included in Wednesday's
announcement.
