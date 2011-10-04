* Officials fault China's failure to renounce force
* Sweeping effort to balance China said under way
* New Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters still under review
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The Obama administration is
weighing fresh arms sales to Taiwan as part of a sweeping
effort to deter any Chinese attack on the self-ruled island
that Beijing claims as its own, administration officials told
Congress on Tuesday.
Such supplies would be on top of plans sent to Congress on
Sept. 21 to sell Taiwan $5.85 billion in new hardware and
defense services, including upgrades for Taiwan's 145 F-16 A/B
fighter aircraft.
Beijing deems Taiwan arms sales a grave interference in its
domestic affairs and the biggest obstacle to improved relations
between the world's two largest economies.
"We are consulting with Taiwan on a full range of
capabilities so they're aware of the threat and they can
undertake the defensive preparations," Peter Lavoy, acting
assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Security
Affairs, testified before the House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee.
Lavoy declined to discuss details of a potential follow-up
sale. But he said the administration was still considering
Taipei's standing request for 66 new late-model Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N) F-16 fighter aircraft, valued at $8.3 billion, in
addition to the pending upgrade of its old F-16s sold in 1992.
Beijing's sustained investment in armed forces across from
Taiwan continued to shift the military balance in its favor
across the Taiwan Strait, he said.
China has deployed as many as 1,200 short-range ballistic
missiles and growing numbers of medium-range ballistic missiles
plus land-attack cruise missiles opposite the island, Lavoy
added.
The planned F-16 retrofit, he said, would provide "real and
immediate" contributions to Taiwan's security and amounted to
he "best bang for the buck at this time."
Taiwan also must focus more on exploiting its geographical
advantages "to better protect high-value assets and render
(any) mainland attacks more costly," he said.
EXPANDING U.S. DRIVE
Kurt Campbell, assistant secretary of state for the region,
faulted Beijing for failing to renounce the possible use of
force against Taiwan, for instance if the island took steps
seen by China as meant to block eventual unification.
China's armed deployments across from Taiwan "contradict
Beijing's stated commitment to the peaceful handling of
cross-Strait relations," he said.
Lavoy and Campbell, facing criticism from virtually all
lawmakers present at the hearing for the delay in selling new
F-16s, described an expanding U.S. drive to help offset China's
growing military might with a greater U.S. presence in the
region.
The Obama administration, for instance, is working to
modernize the U.S. defense posture in Asia to be "more
geographically distributed, politically sustainable and
operationally resilient," Campbell testified.
"We need to step up our game in the Asia-Pacific region
across the board," including efforts to promote trade,
investment and strategic engagement, now that U.S. operations
in Iraq and Afghanistan are winding down, he said.
A critical part involves enhanced security ties with
Taiwan, Campbell said, referring to them as a "bedrock" of the
relationship.
Military-to-military ties have strengthened since Ma
Ying-jeou from the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT)
became president in May 2008 and the United States plans to
build on these, Lavoy said.
Under President Barack Obama, Campbell said, "we have not
only improved relations with both China and Taiwan, but this
approach has also contributed to historic levels of
cross-Strait stability."
Campbell said the Obama administration was actively
exploring ways to raise the level of its meetings with Taiwan.
U.S. ties with Taiwan have been unofficial since 1979, when
Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing. The
United States is required by law to provide for Taiwan's
defense.
Representative Gerald Connolly asked whether Beijing's
oft-stated opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan played any
role "whatsoever" in the administration's decision to withhold
new F-16s, at least for now.
"It did not," Campbell responded.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)