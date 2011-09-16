WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The Obama administration
will tell the U.S. Congress on Friday it plans to upgrade
Taiwan's existing fleet of F-16 fighter jets, stopping short of
selling the island more advanced versions of the warplanes, the
head of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council said.
Council President Rupert Hammond-Chambers, whose group
lobbied for the sale of more advanced F-16 planes, said
notification of the upgrade was "imminent." He said the move
"undermines Taiwan's ability to modernize it's fighter fleet"
and appeared to be an attempt to appease China, which claims
sovereignty over Taiwan and opposes any U.S. arms sales to the
island.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Vicki Allen)