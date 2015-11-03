UPDATE 2-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The top U.S. safety regulator has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200 million on air-bag supplier Takata Corp and ordered it to quit making air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.
NHTSA said $70 million is payable in cash, with another $130 million due if Takata does not comply or if the agency uncovers additional violations of safety regulations. (Reporting by David Morgan, Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.
* Completed its sale of its American subsidiary, Thermal Transfer Corporation, to a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WABTEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)