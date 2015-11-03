(Updates with Takata comments, revised information on NHTSA
penalties)
By David Morgan and Bernie Woodall
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Nov 3 The top U.S. auto
safety regulator on Tuesday imposed a relatively modest
$70-million fine on air-bag supplier Takata Corp and
ordered it to stop making inflators that use ammonium nitrate.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the
chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that caused
seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.
NHTSA said millions of cars equipped with potentially
defective Takata air bags may not be repaired until the end of
2019 because not enough replacement parts are available.
In an unusual move, Honda Motor Co said it was
"deeply troubled" by evidence suggesting Takata "misrepresented
and manipulated test data for certain air bag inflators." Honda
was Takata's largest air-bag customer.
NHTSA, which is part of the U.S. Department of
Transportation, accused Takata of providing "selective,
incomplete or inaccurate data" from 2009 to the present.
Takata said it was committed to phasing out the use of
ammonium nitrate in its inflators by the end of 2018. Its
American depositary receipts closed down more than 4 percent.
In a briefing, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
said NHTSA had "taken Takata from being in a
kicking-and-screaming mode to being part of the solution."
Honda said it provided NHTSA with information from "millions
of pages of Takata internal documents" that the Japanese
supplier produced in connection with U.S. lawsuits.
The automaker said it had recalled 6.3 million U.S. vehicles
and replaced inflators on more than 40 percent of them. Honda
also said it no longer would use Takata inflators in front air
bags in its future vehicles.
Takata said it would pay the $70 million fine in six
installments through October 2020. NHTSA said another $130
million would be due if the company does not comply or if the
agency uncovers additional violations of safety regulations.
The potential total fine of $200 million is more than the
$130 million that NHTSA levied earlier this year on Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles but is dwarfed by much
higher penalties from other agencies.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for example, has
said Volkswagen AG is potentially liable for
billions of dollars in fines for installing illegal software on
nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel models since 2009.
Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal on
Tuesday renewed their call for Congress to remove the ceiling on
penalties that NHTSA can levy. Safety advocate Clarence Ditlow
called for the imposition of criminal penalties.
NHTSA said 12 automakers had recalled 19 million vehicles
with more than 23 million potentially defective inflators. Foxx
said millions of unrecalled vehicles could still be on the road
with inflators that use ammonium nitrate, a compound that can
become unstable when exposed to moisture.
"We have enough suspicion about this substance to believe
there is risk to the consumer," Foxx said. "And until (Takata)
can prove that it's safe, we will not see ammonium nitrate in
these air bags in the future."
NHTSA also said it might take four more years for
manufacturers to come up with enough replacement inflators for
the vehicles that already have been recalled.
The agency ordered carmakers to accelerate repairs on
"high-risk" inflators, including those in humid areas, and to
have enough replacement parts on hand for them by June 2016.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)