NEW YORK, Sept 25 A federal judge on Wednesday
sentenced a former translator for the U.S. Army in Iraq to 25
years in prison for trying to sell anti-aircraft missiles and
other military weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Alwar Pouryan, a U.S. citizen of Iranian Kurdish descent,
was one of seven men indicted in 2011 following an undercover
investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into
drug trafficking in West Africa.
In meetings in Africa, Ukraine and Romania starting in late
2010, Pouryan and a co-defendant arranged to provide $25 million
worth of weapons, ammunition and training to confidential DEA
sources posing as Taliban representatives. The DEA sources said
they would pay for the weapons with heroin proceeds, according
to prosecutors.
In April, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled
without a jury that Pouryan, 39, was guilty of one count of
conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and one
count of conspiracy to acquire and transfer anti-aircraft
missiles.
To endanger "citizens of the country that gave him refuge is
heinous," Buchwald said in a Manhattan courtroom before
sentencing Pouryan on Wednesday .
Born in a war-torn Kurdish area of Iran, Pouryan came to the
United States as a refugee in 1997. He later served as a
translator in Iraq for U.S. forces before entering a murky
underground of international arms trading.
During his trial, his lawyer argued that Pouryan had in fact
tried to warn U.S. officials about the Taliban arms deal.
Colonel Erik Gunhus, the former public affairs officer for
General David Petraeus, testified at Pouryan's trial that he
received the tip from Pouryan shortly after Pouryan met with the
DEA sources. He said he did not act on it because it "wasn't
something that I needed to act on or pass forward."
In a long, unscripted statement Wednesday, Pouryan said he
was wrongly convicted and challenged Buchwald to say "which part
of my story was not true." He also suggested there was more
evidence that could prove his innocence.
"I give my life for this country, I serve this country,"
said Pouryan, who limped into the courtroom with a cane. "I was
begging everybody to help me save American lives."
Buchwald told Pouryan his testimony at trial was "not
credible."
"The trial is over, there is a verdict, and now it's
sentencing time," Buchwald said.
Pouryan's co-defendant, Oded Orbach, is scheduled to be
sentenced on Nov. 1.
"Alwar Pouryan was an American who was all too willing to do
business with the Taliban - agreeing to provide that
narco-terrorist organization with lethal, military-grade weapons
that would have put countless innocent lives at risk," U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
The case is USA v. Saade et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-00111.
