NEW YORK Dec 18 Oded Orbach, one of two U.S.
citizens among a group of men accused in 2011 of trying to sell
weapons to people they thought were Taliban militants, was
sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday in Manhattan
federal court.
Orbach, 55, and former U.S. Army translator Alwar Pouryan,
the other U.S. citizen netted in a sting, were convicted in
April of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists
and conspiring to acquire anti-aircraft missiles.
The two men were among seven indicted in 2011 following an
undercover investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration into drug trafficking in West Africa.
In September, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who
sentenced Orbach, sentenced Pouryan to 25 years in prison. [ID:
nL2N0HL1TP]
In meetings with a confidential DEA source in Africa,
Ukraine and Romania starting in late 2010, Pouryan and Orbach
arranged to provide $25 million worth of weapons, ammunition and
training to the source posing as a Taliban representative. They
expected to make more than $800,000 on the transactions,
according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office.
At the meetings, Pouryan and Orbach, who lived in Highland
Park, Illinois, discussed weapons specifications, pricing and
training for certain weapons, including "stinger" surface-to-air
missiles, anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers and M-16 rifles,
prosecutors said.
They were arrested by Romanian authorities in coordination
with the DEA in February 2011, according to prosecutors.
"Today's sentence ensures that Oded Orbach will be held to
account for agreeing to provide over $25 million in
military-grade weapons, including heat-seeking
surface-to-air-missiles, to a source he believed represented the
Taliban, and even though he knew the weapons would be used
against the U.S.," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in
a statement on Wednesday.
The case is USA v. Saade et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-00111.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)