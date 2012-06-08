By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8 The U.S. Forest Service
said o n Friday it is delaying a controversial auction of energy
exploration leases in the Talladega National Forest after
protests by environmental groups and local officials.
Environmentalists worry that the proposed June 14 lease of
43,000 acres ( 17,400 hectares) o f already depleted forest land
popular with hikers and nature watchers could open the door to
oil and gas companies eager to exploit the area with the latest
hydraulic fracking technology.
The forest trails of the Talladega National Forest contain
depleted longleaf pine habitat, home to rare and endangered
species such as the Red Cockaded Woodpecker.
In 2009, the LongLeaf Alliance received $2 million in
American Recovery and Restoration Act monies to restore the
longleaf habitat, which once stretched across 90 million acres
of the southeastern United States, according to the group's
research coordinator, Mark Hainds.
U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, who represents the affected
area in east Alabama, had asked the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management to delay the sale of leases and reopen public
discussion, saying local officials had not been properly
informed of the plan.
The Southern Environmental Law Center, representing the
National Resources Defense Council and Wild South, also
announced it would sue the government under the Endangered
Species Act if the leases went through.
"The Endangered Species Act trumps other uses," said Mark
Bailey, a biologist with Conservation Southeast, who specializes
in longleaf habitat species.
The leasing delay is to allow time for additional engagement
with local communities and residents, according to a statement
on Friday afternoon by the U.S. Forest Service.
"Given the importance of this lease sale, we believe it is
appropriate to allow for additional public informational
meetings," said U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell.
"The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) supports President
Obama's 'all-of-the-above' energy strategy, which is a
comprehensive effort to boost the safe and responsible
production of all available domestic sources," Acting BLM
Director Mike Pool said.
"As we continue to offer millions of acres of America's
public lands for oil and gas development, it is critical that
the public have full confidence that oil and gas leasing is
occurring in the right place at the right time in the right
way."
The fracking process liberates natural gas from underground
shale rock deposits by pumping thousands of gallons of water,
sand and chemicals under high pressure.
"Fracking needs a lot of ground surface plus roads and
pipeline right-of-way that is destructive to the forest," said
Janice Barrett, outreach coordinator for Wild South.
More than 3,600 people out of the 15,000 living in nearby
Cleburne County signed petitions against the fracking proposal,
according to Anna Berry, the mayor of Heflin, Alabama,
population 3,500. A city resolution strongly opposes the
drilling as the watershed for city drinking water backs up to
the Talladega forest.
"We couldn't take a chance on our water supply," Berry said.
Heflin is nestled close to the forest, which is soon
expected to be a destination for Appalachian Trail hikers when
the historic trail extends into Alabama. Thousands of people
annually use the forest, according to Berry.
Proponents of fracking say the process is environmentally
harmless, with a near-perfect safety record. With groundwater
lying 200 feet (6 0 meters) be low ground, the wells reach down as
far as 7,000 feet, well below any potential danger, according to
Steve Everley, spokesman for Energy In Depth, research arm of
the Independent Petroleum Association of America.
"Claims it will damage water are not based on evidence, not
based on facts and not based on science," he said.
While regulators are arguing over demands to disclose the
chemical composition of the ingredients of the fracking process,
industry advocates say only 0.5 percent of the pumping mix is
chemical, and not of a highly toxic nature, Everley said.
Fracking has been on the American landscape since 1947, with
few complaints, he added.
In neighboring St. Clair County, fracking has been used
without incident for years, according to Dennis Lathem,
executive director of the Coalbed Methane Association of
Alabama. "There has not been one single incident of water
contamination from fracking in Alabama," he said.
Environmentalists, who worry about the huge amount of water
used in hydrolytic fracking, disagree. Pointing to the volume
and pressure, they say water tables suffer.
Number one in the nation in aquatic biodiversity, Alabama is
home to a large number of endangered aquatic species, many of
them downstream from the proposed leases.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 60 percent
of the mussels and 42 percent of the snails in the United States
live in Alabama, with 48 listed as endangered.
Industry officials doubt that Alabama's forests will attract
great fracking interest. The financial failure of a fracking
enterprise in similar shale in St. Clair County makes it
unlikely there would be a rush to tap into the Talladega, Lathem
said.
"I don't see any enthusiasm for leasing it," he said.
No one has come forward with a leasing request so far, Linda
Brett, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said. The Bureau
of Land Management, which serves as the leasing agent for the
mineral rights of federal land, is simply following the national
priority to develop domestic energy sources.
