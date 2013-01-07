SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 An oil tanker struck a tower of the San Francisco Bay Bridge on Monday but did not appear to spill any oil into the bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 750-foot-long tanker "Overseas Reymar" collided into the bridge as it was heading out to sea, said U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Heather Lampert. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Gary Hill)