* Ship was leaving bay in heavy fog
* Scraped tower supporting Bay Bridge
* Channels, ports remained open on Monday afternoon
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 7 An empty oil tanker struck
a tower of the San Francisco Bay Bridge on Monday but did not
appear to spill any oil into the bay, the U.S. Coast Guard and
California state officials said.
The 750-foot-long "Overseas Reymar," sailing under a
Marshall Islands flag, was leaving the bay amid heavy fog on
Monday morning when its starboard hull scraped one of the towers
supporting the Bay Bridge.
Officials played down the incident, which occurred about 5
miles (8 km) from the Golden Gate Bridge, where the San
Francisco Bay opens into the Pacific Ocean.
There were no injuries reported, according to officials.
None of the channels or ports in the San Francisco Bay were
listed as shut as of Monday afternoon, and the Bay Bridge, the
busy span that links San Francisco and Oakland, remained open.
The tanker struck a fender at the foot of a support tower in
the bridge's western span but did not appear to otherwise damage
it.
"This was basically a scrape," said Bart Ney, a California
Department of Transportation spokesman. "The fender system
performed as was designed. There's no damage to the bridge."
Still, the incident harked back to a similar collision in
2007, when the tanker Cosco Busan spilled more than 200,000
liters of heavy fuel oil after striking the Bay Bridge, also in
the midst of heavy fog.
Coast Guard Lt. Commander Shawn Lansing said it was unclear
why the Overseas Reymar veered into the bridge, but he noted
that the morning fog had reduced visibility to a quarter-mile.
The collision failed to breach the hull of the vessel, which
remain anchored in the bay near Alcatraz Island as of Monday
afternoon as it underwent inspections.
On Sunday night, the Overseas Reymar, owned by Norton Lilly
International, had safely offloaded 350,000 barrels of crude oil
at Royal Dutch Shell PLC's refinery in Martinez, said
Erin Hallissy, a Shell spokeswoman.
The busy waters of the San Francisco Bay are a vital conduit
for California's energy market.
Nearly two-thirds of California's oil comes from
out-of-state and is processed in coastal refineries. The Bay
Area's five refineries represent almost half of the state's
total capacity.