WASHINGTON Feb 4 A data breach at upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus potentially exposed payment card information from transactions at 77 of 85 stores between July and October of last year, the company's chief information officer told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

There was no indication the data breach compromised transactions on the company's website or at restaurants, and PIN data was not compromised, CIO Michael Kingston told the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.