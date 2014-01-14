WASHINGTON Jan 14 Two key U.S. senators have
written to Gregg Steinhafel, chief executive officer of Target
Corp, seeking "detailed information" on the hacking of
credit and debit cards of millions of customers during the
holiday shopping season.
"We ask that Target's information-security officials provide
a briefing to committee staff regarding your company's
investigation and latest findings," John Rockefeller, chairman
of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Claire McCaskill, chair of
the Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, wrote to
Steinhafel in a letter dated Jan. 10 and released on Tuesday.
Target's recent incident shows the need for federal
legislation on commercial data practices, the senators said.