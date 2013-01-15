BRIEF-Junex appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie as President and CEO
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Amazon.com Inc. is challenging a $234 million U.S. tax bill, contesting Internal Revenue Service tax calculations for cash transfers between the parent company and its European subsidiaries, according to a court filing.
The case centers on the pricing of payments among company units, an issue on which the government has lost some multi-million dollar cases against big companies.
The IRS notified Amazon of the tax deficiency in November 2012. The agency is also contesting taxes on Amazon's net operating losses, among other issues, according to the Dec. 28, 2012 court filing.
"Transfer pricing" refers to how multinational corporations value goods and services moving across international borders from one corporate unit to another. The prices are frequently managed to reduce corporations' global tax costs.
Amazon argued that the IRS is overestimating the value of Amazon's "intangible property," which includes computer software, trademarks and marketing assets, according to the court filing.
The IRS argued that Amazon's European subsidiaries made taxable payments to its U.S. parent company based on a low-dollar estimate.
The IRS used an estimate method for calculating transfer pricing taxes that was overturned in a 2009 court decision involving Veritas Software Corp, now part of Symantec Corp, Amazon said.
Because the case was filed in U.S. Tax Court, Amazon is not required to pay the tax bill until the outcome of any court decision.
The case was first reported in the trade publication Tax Analysts.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: