WASHINGTON May 22 For years, Apple Inc
kept a low profile in Washington as it grew into one of the most
valuable companies in the world. Now the iPad maker has taken
the lead, perhaps inadvertently, on a top priority for U.S.
business: simplifying America's tax code.
Chief Executive Tim Cook, who was called before the Senate
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday to answer
questions about Apple's alleged tax avoidance, used his
appearance to plead for an overhaul of corporate taxes. That
marked a sharp turnabout for a company that until now has been
content to let rivals like Google and Microsoft fight Washington
policy battles.
And even though the scrutiny Apple has come under in
Washington could further challenge the company as it copes with
a sagging stock price, rising competition and questions about
its labor practices, it may have little choice but to commit
fully to the fight over the corporate tax code.
"They are very, very tactical," said a former Apple lobbyist
who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak
for the company. "They only join issues they really care about."
Recently, Apple has backed unsuccessful legislation that
would have allowed international companies to bring overseas
profits back home without paying the 35 percent corporate income
tax.
Repatriation of profits has been a top concern for U.S.
companies, which collectively have more than $1.5 trillion
sitting offshore. Most say they keep the money there to avoid
the taxes they would face by bringing it home.
Bowing to increasing shareholder pressure to distribute some
of the $100 billion it keeps overseas, Apple has opted to borrow
money at low interest rates rather than bring the cash home and
take the tax hit.
Apple's Washington office referred questions to its
California headquarters. Officials there declined to comment.
Apple has spent far less than other corporate titans on
Washington lobbying over the past decade, records show, and the
company has often declined to work with other technology
companies on issues affecting the industry as a whole. It
dropped out of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2009 after it
disagreed with the business lobby's stance on climate change.
The company spent about $2 million on lobbying last year, up
from $180,000 in 1999, records show. This year it is on pace to
nearly double last year's figure.
Apple's lobbying expenditures still pale in comparison with
those of Microsoft Corp., which spent $8.1 million in 2012, and
Google, which spent $16.5 million, records show.
And unlike other businesses such as AT&T and Exxon Mobil,
Apple has not set up a political action fund to distribute
employee contributions to congressional allies - a common tool
for wielding influence in Washington.
"Clearly, Apple does not have a huge footprint for the tech
sector. I don't mean to denigrate almost $2 million (spent
on)lobbying - that's a lot of money - but it's not as much as
other tech companies have been spending," said Bill Allison,
editorial director for the Sunlight Foundation, a non-profit
that deals with money in politics.
Lobbyists not associated with the firm privately said
Apple's minimal Washington presence could have put it in the
crosshairs of the Senate subcommittee, which on Monday accused
the company of ducking $9 billion in U.S. taxes through offshore
subsidiaries. The lobbyists pointed to the example of Microsoft,
which had little presence in Washington before antitrust
investigators at the Department of Justice nearly succeeded in
splitting the company up in the 1990s.
Though Apple, like many other Silicon Valley companies,
served as an important source of campaign money for Democratic
candidates in the 2012 election, it has enlisted experienced
Republicans to make its case in Washington.
Apple's chief lobbyist, Catherine Novelli, served as a top
trade official in Republican President George W. Bush's
administration. Other in-house lobbyists have worked as aides to
senior Republican lawmakers, including Texas Representative Joe
Barton, who used to oversee tech issues as chairman of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, records show.
The company also has hired outside firms to extend its reach
in Congress and throughout government. Lobbyists at Fierce,
Isakowitz & Blalock and Capitol Tax Partners have worked for the
Bush administration and top Republicans like Senate Minority
Leader Mitch McConnell.
The Glover Park Group and the Franklin Square Group have
provided lobbyists from the Democratic side of the aisle who
lobby on tax, broadband, electronic waste and spectrum issues.
The company has also enlisted Jon Bernstein, a former
Democratic staffer at the Federal Communications Commission, to
lobby that agency and the White House on subsidies for broadband
access and technology-related legislation.
None of the lobbyists immediately responded to requests for
comment.
The company does have one ace in its pocket: its sleek
gadgets. Even lawmakers who grilled Cook on Apple's tax
practices said they were avid iPhone and iPad users.
"I love Apple!" Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill
declared.