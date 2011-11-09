WASHINGTON Nov 9 Corporate tax audit activity
is on the rise at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, most
corporate tax executives said in a survey released on
Wednesday.
Tax and accounting firm KPMG [KPMG.UL] said its survey
found 61 percent of executives said there had been an increase
in activities such as examinations and appeals; 21 percent said
the level of activity had held steady.
The picture at the state level was more mixed, with 37
percent of executives citing an increase in the past 12 months
in state tax audits.
Executives said they expected tax disputes to rise during
the next year as the federal government and many states
struggle with budget deficits and search for more revenues.
"Federal, state and local governments are all taking extra
measures to ensure that they are not leaving any corporate tax
revenue on the table," Frank Lavadera, principal-in-charge of
KPMG's Tax Dispute Resolution Services Network, said in a
statement accompanying the survey results.
About 900 tax executives responded to the survey during an
October event about resolving tax disputes, KPMG said.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
(david.ingram@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8351)