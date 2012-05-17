By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
faced off against the U.S. government on Thursday in
closing arguments over a $900 million tax benefit that the
Internal Revenue Service called "tax abuse."
The case is the first to go to trial since the IRS accused
some banks of generating artificial foreign tax credits through
loans with London-based Barclays Plc.
The tax benefit stems from a $1.5 billion loan to BNY Mellon
from Barclays Plc, which also helped several other U.S.
banks generate billions in foreign tax credits. Barclays has not
been accused of any wrongdoing.
Bank of New York's financing agreement "is just tax abuse
tacked onto a pricey loan," Jill Frisch, attorney for the IRS,
told U.S. Tax Court Judge Diane Kroupa.
The banks in question used foreign tax credits, which are
given to U.S. companies to prevent them from being double-taxed
by two countries for the same income. The banks call it a legal
funding strategy; the government calls them sham tax shelters.
"No business willingly subjects its profits to double
taxation on the same income," Bernard J. Williams, an attorney
for Bank of New York, argued.
The bank has said that it may have to change its reserve for
uncertain tax events by a net amount of up to $850 million
depending on the outcome of the case, according to regulatory
filings.
Each of the banks that got loans from Barclays say it
advanced their core business. The banks paid below-market
interest rates on the money, which was then subject to a series
of complicated transactions.
Beside BNY Mellon, other U.S. banks that have borrowed from
Barclays over the past decade include BB&T Corp, and
Wells Fargo & Co.
A decision in the BNY Mellon case is not expected for
several months.
