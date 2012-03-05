* BDO faulted for audit deficiencies by PCAOB
* BDO one of six largest US accounting firms
March 5 The U.S. auditing industry
watchdog faulted major accounting firm BDO USA LLP on Monday for
numerous deficiencies found in some 2010 audit inspections, the
latest of several negative reports on U.S. accounting firms.
BDO's auditors failed to identify or address financial
misstatements and in some cases failed to get enough evidence to
support audit opinions, the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board said in an inspection report.
BDO, the sixth-largest U.S. accounting firm, declined
comment beyond its official response to the PCAOB.
In a Jan. 16 letter to the PCAOB, BDO said it evaluated the
PCAOB's report and instituted additional procedures where
necessary. It said none of the items identified by the PCAOB had
an impact on the firm's audit opinions.
The PCAOB said that in one case, BDO auditors did not
properly test fair-value measurements for mortgage-backed
securities and other hard-to-value securities.
For another company, inspectors could not find enough
evidence that auditors had correctly tested provisions for
income tax, the PCAOB said.
The PCAOB did not name or identify companies involved in the
report.
The PCAOB, created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act to oversee
auditors after the Enron and Worldcom accounting scandals,
inspects the largest accounting firms each year.
BDO is one of the six largest accounting firms, which also
include Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Bernard
Orr)