Sept 11 U.S. tax authorities have awarded $104
million to a whistleblower in a major tax fraud case against
Swiss bank UBS AG that widened a government crackdown
on Americans avoiding taxes in Switzerland, his lawyers said on
Tuesday.
Bradley Birkenfeld, freed last month from prison, was not
present at the news conference where his attorneys announced the
reward made u n der an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower
program that has come in for some criticism in Congress.
Birkenfeld had sought a large payout for his role in a
tax-dodging case that resulted in early 2009 in UBS entering
into a deferred prosecution agreement and paying $780 million in
fines, penalties, interest and restitution.