*Boehner: No question that tax cut good for economy
*White House rejects Republican plan to pay for tax cut
*Senate may vote on Democratic measure on Thursday
By Tom Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The top U.S. Republican in
Congress, in an abrupt shift, agreed with President Barack
Obama on Thursday that extending a popular payroll tax cut
would boost the struggling U.S. economy.
"I don't think there is any question that the payroll tax
relief, in fact, helps the economy, in allowing more Americans
... to keep more of their money," said John Boehner, Speaker of
the House of Representatives.
Boehner's comments were in sharp contrast to what members of
his party were saying just days ago. Some Republican lawmakers
are skeptical that extending the tax cut beyond this year will
help job creation and say it will have only a temporary effect
on the economy.
The White House, investment banks and some economists have
warned in recent days that U.S. economic growth could suffer in
2012 if the cuts are allowed to expire.
Until earlier this week, Republicans had been lukewarm to
extending the payroll tax cut, but they have come under
political pressure to do so in advance of the 2012 presidential
and congressional elections.
Boehner said his party was sticking to its demand that the
tax cut be paid for and not add to the country's $15 trillion
debt. Obama has proposed a tax increase on wealthy Americans,
but Republicans have rejected that, saying it would hurt
business owners who generate jobs.
Senate Republicans offered a plan on Wednesday to cover the
projected $120 billion cost of extending the tax cut. It would
continue a pay freeze for federal workers through 2015 and
gradually reduce the federal workforce by 10 percent.
White House spokesman Jay Carney rejected the Republican
plan, calling it an "unbalanced approach" that fell far short
of Obama's funding proposal.
The Senate could begin voting as early as Thursday evening
on competing funding plans by Democrats and Republicans. Both
proposals will likely fail, triggering intensive negotiations
on a compromise.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, temporary 4.2 percent tax. On average, it would cost
American families about $1,000.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith, Rachelle Younglai and
Caren Bohan; Editing by Ross Colvin and Vicki Allen)