WASHINGTON Dec 1 The top U.S. Republican in Congress agreed with President Barack Obama on Thursday that extending the payroll tax cut would help the U.S. economy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner said, however, that any extension must be paid for with spending cuts. Obama and fellow Democrats favor instead paying for it with a tax hike on the wealthy.

