* Big lobbying campaign under way for repatriation

* Estimated $1.5 trillion in profits parked overseas (Adds Brady comments, background, byline)

By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 A senior Republican tax writer in the U.S. Congress called on Monday for a major corporate tax holiday, though he said it seems increasingly unlikely that broad tax reform will happen this year.

Representative Kevin Brady said multinational corporations should be allowed to bring back into the country much of an estimated $1.5 trillion in overseas profits at a tax rate of 5.25 percent, rather than the 35 percent statutory rate.

Brady is sponsoring legislation that would allow such a repatriation holiday for one year, a step he said would pump money into the struggling economy.

"The top goal should be to reform this tax code, but that looks increasingly less likely this year. So we want to pull the trigger on repatriation this year in this economy when it will do the most good," he said in an interview.

A number of large U.S. technology and pharmaceutical companies -- from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) to Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) -- are engaged in a lobbying campaign for a repatriation holiday.

Brady is the fourth-ranking Republican on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee. His bill so far is the main vehicle for the pro-repatriation holiday effort, though aides and lobbyists said other legislation may yet emerge.

The Obama administration has firmly opposed allowing a repatriation tax break independent of a broad-ranging corporate tax code reform package. Many Democrats in Congress are similarly opposed to legislation like Brady's, which they see as a give-away to large businesses.

"Everyone knows comprehensive reform is the solution," Brady said. "But finding partners in the White House and the Senate who will make the very difficult decisions it takes to both simplify and lower those tax rates, on both the business and the individual sides, that will be very difficult given the political environment.

"We hold out hope. We also know the clock is ticking."

PROFITS HELD ABROAD

The U.S. tax code has not been reformed in 25 years. Since President Ronald Reagan closed many of its loopholes and raised corporate taxes, the code has become riddled with exemptions, deductions and exclusions for businesses and individuals.

Thanks to one of those loopholes, known as overseas income deferral, large corporations have accumulated hundreds of billions of dollars in profits overseas through various means. By not bringing them back into the country, the companies avoid paying the full U.S. corporate income tax on the funds.

With the economy in distress, these corporations are portraying a repatriation holiday as a form of economic stimulus and promising that it would create jobs.

Studies have shown that a similar tax holiday approved in 2004 with the backing of former President George W. Bush resulted in little job creation. Brady and others dispute those studies.

"The story from the earlier repatriation is very solid," he said, adding that he was uncertain whether a new congressional "super committee" being formed to tackle spending and tax issues would deal with the repatriation holiday issue.

"I know everyone's going to continue to push for full, comprehensive reform. At some point, leaders will have to make a call on whether to go forward with repatriation or not. My guess is it will be before the end of the year," he said. (Editing by Dan Grebler)