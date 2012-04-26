* Research, rum tax breaks among those expired
* Action likely after November elections
* Mostly praise for breaks among witnesses
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 26 If a congressional hearing
o n T hursday is any indication, U.S. lawmakers will have a hard
time breaking the stand-off over where to trim the fat in the
federal tax code.
Nearly every lawmaker who testified at a panel on the
individual merits of $35 billion in tax breaks came out in favor
of making their pet provisions permanent.
Tax breaks - ranging from a popular corporate research
credit to a subsidy for Puerto Rico that critics say benefits
big rum producers - were the topic before a tax-writing
subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives.
It was "members' day" when congressmen and women have the
chance not only to defend the policies they like, but also to
attack those they deem no longer useful.
"For too long Congress has simply rubber stamped the
extenders package" without regard to economic development, job
creation or other potential benefits, said Rep. Pat Tiberi, the
Republican chairman of the House panel reviewing the breaks.
Still, most of the testimony was in favor of the breaks.
Republican Geoff Davis of Kentucky said he backs broad-based
tax reform but insisted that some tax breaks were vital to the
country's economic health and job creation. He defended the
research tax credit.
Republican Steve King, a staunch spending hawk who has
clashed with Republican leaders over federal spending, testified
for renewal of a wind energy tax credit, enjoyed by many in his
home state of Iowa.
Democrat Richard Neal relished the Republican support for
alternative energy projects, acknowledging that for once he was
on the same side as King, with whom he often clashes on other
policy issues.
Tax breaks are only a fraction of the fiscal decisions
effectively on hold until the lame-duck session of Congress that
runs from after the Nov. 6 elections until the swearing-in of
the president and a new Congress in January 2013.
TAXMAGEDDON
Pundits in Washington brand this coming period "Taxmageddon"
or the "Fiscal Cliff" in reference to the expiration on Dec. 31
of temporary tax cuts made under both George W. Bush and Barack
Obama, the start of huge budget cuts ordered last year and the
yet-to-be-determined fate of existing tax breaks.
Taken together, the tax breaks examined on Thursday are
known on Capitol Hill as "extenders," meaning that all were
designed in theory to be temporary parts of the tax code.
Congress for years has routinely extended them, but they
have faced more scrutiny amid concerns about a burgeoning
federal debt.
Business lobbyists expect the tax breaks, which expired last
year, to be renewed retroactively at year's end. But there is
some worry because of lawmakers' increasing interest in
offsetting their cost.
That will be easier said than done, since each of the tax
breaks has an interest group behind it.
Other breaks examined, with Congressional Research Service
estimates of how much money each one annually costs U.S.
taxpayers:
* Tax deferral for banks' foreign financing income; $5
billion
* Depreciation break for restaurant and retail improvements;
$3 billion
* Incentives for certain alcohol fuels; $5 billion
* Subsidy to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to spur
economic development, shared with companies, including Diageo,
which sells Captain Morgan's rum and other spirits; $13 million
* Seven-year cost recovery period for motorsport racing
facilities; $29 million
Kansas Republican Mike Pompeo was one of a few lawmakers to
oppose tax breaks. Pompeo is sponsor of a bill to scrap a slew
of energy tax credits.
Tax breaks riddle the U.S. tax code and make many lawmakers
want to start anew and overhaul the code. But that project is a
big one and will not likely begin in earnest until 2013.
In the interim, the presidential and congressional elections
coming up in 28 weeks will largely set lawmakers' agenda,
including the contours of any revamp of the tax code, however
hard that may be to achieve.
