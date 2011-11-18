Nov 18 Dozens of U.S. tax code provisions, many
involving corporations, are in play as a congressional "super
committee" faces a Nov. 23 deadline for finding budget savings
of $1.2 trillion over 10 years.
The panel, if it can reach a deal at all, is likely to
propose spending cuts to achieve most of its minimum goal, but
tax increases will probably play a part as well, now that
Republicans are giving ground on that front.
Based on research by tax analysts and activists, here is a
list of major tax provisions that could be affected:
CORPORATE TAX BREAKS
* CARRIED INTEREST. Hedge fund and private equity managers
pay the 15 percent capital gains tax rate on a big chunk of
their income known as "carried interest." They should pay the
top 35 percent income tax rate on those earnings like everyone
else, say the Obama administration and many Democrats.
* CORPORATE JETS. An accelerated depreciation tax break for
corporate jet owners could be repealed.
* OVERSEAS CORPORATE PROFITS. Tax avoidance is rampant
among companies that legally exploit offshore shelter
strategies. Changes might come on how they determine foreign
tax credits from dividends paid to a parent company by a
foreign subsidiary. The United States could tax corporate
income shifted into low-tax countries more strictly.
* OIL AND GAS PROVISIONS. Several energy industry tax
preferences could be repealed, including the oil and gas well
depletion allowance, the domestic manufacturing deduction on
oil and gas production, expensing of intangible drilling costs,
the tertiary recovery cost deduction, and a subsidy for
research and development of oil and gas technology.
* INVENTORY ACCOUNTING. The administration wants to bar two
inventory accounting methods: last-in/first-out and
lower-of-cost-or-market. Both are widely used, especially by
retailers and energy firms, to cut their taxes.
* COAL PROVISIONS. Tax preferences for coal mining could be
hit, including expensing of exploration and development costs,
hard mineral fossil fuel depletion, capital gains treatment for
royalties, and the domestic manufacturing deduction for coal
production.
* LIFE INSURANCE. Taxation of life insurance contracts, as
well as the handling of dividends-received deductions and
interest expense by life insurers, could be tightened.
* DUAL-CAPACITY TAXPAYERS. People and companies paying
taxes in a foreign country while getting an economic benefit
from that country could face tighter tax-credit rules.
* BUSINESS WRITEOFFS. Companies may be allowed to continue
to write off 100 percent of new capital costs immediately.
FEES
* AIRLINE FEES. The administration wants to set a fee that
airline passengers pay for security at $5 per one-way trip and
have it rise 50 cents a year from 2013 to 2017. It also wants a
new, $100-per-flight air traffic services fee on airlines.
* HAZARD FEES. The administration wants to charge higher
government fees to companies for registering pesticides and
chemicals, transporting hazardous wastes and cleaning up
hazardous waste dumps, as well as to power utilities for
shutting down nuclear plants.
* FANNIE, FREDDIE G-FEES. The fees that government mortgage
finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB
charge lenders to guarantee repayment of new loans would rise
by 0.1 percent at first and by more later under recommendations
from the administration.
* BANK TAX. The administration has proposed a "financial
crisis responsibility fee" for financial firms with assets
exceeding $50 billion.
OTHER ITEMS
* MORTGAGE INTEREST. The deductibility of mortgage interest
for second homes and yachts may be restricted.
* BUFFETT RULE. President Barack Obama wants a new, minimum
tax on millionaires, to be known as the "Buffett rule" because
of the support it has from Warren Buffett, chairman of
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N). The rule would
ensure that people making more than $1 million a year should
pay at least the same share of their income in taxes as
middle-class families pay. Little congressional support for the
rule has emerged.
* BUSH TAX CUTS. Tax cuts enacted under President George W.
Bush in 2001 and 2003 will expire at the end of 2012 unless
they are made permanent, extended again or otherwise modified.
Republicans generally favor making them permanent. Democrats
want to let the cuts expire for the wealthy.
* PAYROLL TAX CUTS. Obama wants to extend reductions in the
payroll tax, which includes Social Security deductions.
* TAX EXTENDERS. Dozens of "temporary" tax laws, including
the corporate research and development tax credit, will expire
at the end of the year. Congress must decide on extensions.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)